Tourists on Cà Ná Beach, Ninh Thuận Province last weekend. Most hotels and resorts in Việt Nam would resume operation in May with attractive promotions to encourage travelling after pandemic. – VNA/VNS Photo Công Thử HÀ NỘI — Most hotels and resorts in Việt Nam would resume operations in May with attractive promotions as the country was entering its post-pandemic recovery, Mauro Gasparotti, director of Savills Hotels Asia Pacific said. The tourism market would become busy again in the next few months and hotels and resorts should adjust their price policies and promotion programmes to support the recovery, he said. Competition would be harsh, requiring hotel and resort operators to race for exclusive experiences, innovations and promotions to attract tourists. Mauro said that the recovery would start when the social distancing measures began to be loosened. “It is the local market that represents the first stage of recovery,” Mauro said. According to Savills, following the Vietnamese Government’s regulations on social distancing, the majority of hotels and resorts in Việt Nam were closed but most were planning to reopen in May with attractive local promotions. However, people were likely to remain sceptical about flying and the safety of crowded airports so it… Read full this story

Most hotels and resorts to reopen this month with attractive promotions have 315 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 5, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.