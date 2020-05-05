Vietnam Economy More than half of Vietnamese businesses reportedly pay informal charges By Thuy Dung Tuesday, May 5, 2020,20:22 (GMT+7) More than half of Vietnamese businesses reportedly pay informal chargesBy Thuy Dung VCCI President Vu Tien Loc speaks at the PCI 2019 launch ceremony – PHOTO: VNA HANOI – Some 53% of businesses in Vietnam reportedly paid informal charges to local authorities in 2019, far below the figure of 66% recorded in 2016, according to the Vietnam Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) 2019. Speaking at the PCI 2019 launch ceremony this morning, May 5, Vu Tien Loc, president of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which wrote the report, stated that the number of businesses that had to pay informal charges has dropped over the past three years. The report indicated that nearly 60% of businesses that started construction work in the past two years claimed they had faced difficulties with administrative procedures and renting land. “Without these informal charges and difficulties in completing administrative procedures, businesses in Vietnam could have developed significantly,” Loc said. Many private firms stated that the business environment in Vietnam has become fairer, but it still needs further improvement, especially in terms of transparency. According to the report, Vietnamese… Read full this story

More than half of Vietnamese businesses reportedly pay informal charges have 273 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 5, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.