Travel companies specializing in inbound and bound markets, however, must wait to reopen when foreign tourists are allowed to enter the country again, according to Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, deputy director of the department. Travel agencies are now focusing on domestic air travel as part of an effort to recover from the fall-out caused by COVID-19, Hoa said. Most travel companies are seeking help from the Government’s relief package so they can remain in business. Tourists at Linh Quy Phap An Pagoda in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong The department has submitted to the State Bank of Vietnam’s HCM City branch a list of 50 travel firms in need of aid packages from the Government and banks. Travel firms are coordinating with airlines, hotels and resorts, restaurants and tourist spots to develop tour stimulus packages discounted by 50-60 percent. Tours from HCM City to the Central Highlands for two days, for example, have discounts of VND 500,000-1 million (USD 21-42) and are sold for VND 1-1.5 million (USD 42-64) per person. Tours to destinations in the North are priced at VND 4.5 million (USD 193) per person, down from VND 7 million (USD 300). Many travel companies have… Read full this story

More than half of travel companies in HCM City reopen have 298 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.