More support for Cambodian legislature in COVID-19 fight

On behalf of the Chairwoman of the Vietnam’s National Assembly, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh handed over 30,000 face masks to the Cambodian NA and Senate. Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh (left) hands over the gifts to the Cambodian NA and Senate. He highlighted that via the gifts, the Vietnamese NA and people wanted to share difficulties with Cambodia’s parliament and people in the fight against the pandemic. For his part, Cambodian National Assembly Secretary General LengPeng Long emphasized that the masks will help them ease the shortage of medical supplies in their fight against COVID-19. The gifts also illustrate the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia, further contributing to the close relationship between two countries, he added. Translated by Minh Anh

