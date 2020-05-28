Musician Xinh Xo will bring contemporary breath into traditional rhythm of quan họ (love duets). Photo courtesy of MFH The live concert will start at 9pm at https://www.facebook.com/monsoonfestivalvietnam/ promising to bring viewers a night of contemporary and traditional music combined. The show also features young artists such as Ha Le, Marzuz, Thien Thanh, Hoang Anh and musician Xinh Xo. Audiences will enjoy popular quan họ melodies performed by emerging singers. The programme also creates a connection between generations of artists. MFH is an initiative of producer Trung and the organising team of Monsoon Music Festival to entertain people at home during the pandemic. VNA

Monsoon programme to feature folk music have 208 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.