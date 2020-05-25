MoIT to help local firms cope with trade remedies

Aquatic products being processed for exports at Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Seafood Processing Import Export Co. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Vy HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is planning to increase the number of training courses it organises on trade remedies for the domestic production industry. The idea is to improve the ability of domestic producers to cope with the application of trade defence measures on the global market. At the same time, the ministry will also provide information about current trade remedies for domestic associations and production industries. This will include guidance on using or dealing with trade remedies for key industries such as steel, wood, seafood, chemicals, textiles and support industries. The ministry will also build an electronic portal to provide early warnings about trade remedies, while looking at how these industries deal with trade remedy lawsuits. In addition, it will simplify the implementation of regulations on trade remedies to help Việt Nam join the EU-Việt Nam free trade agreement (EVFTA). The implementation of these solutions in the coming years is expected to help domestic production industries and enterprises, especially small and medium sized ones, to have clear information about trade remedies so they can improve the efficiency of their international economic integration. Lê Triệu Dũng, general director of the Ministry… Read full this story

