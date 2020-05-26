Ministry to help local firms cope with trade remedies

Aquatic products processed for exports at Ba Ria – Vung Tau Seafood Processing Import Export Co (Photo: VNA) The idea is to improve the ability of domestic producers to cope with the application of trade defence measures on the global market. At the same time, the ministry will also provide information about current trade remedies for domestic associations and production industries. This will include guidance on using or dealing with trade remedies for key industries such as steel, wood, seafood, chemicals, textiles and support industries. The ministry will also build an electronic portal to provide early warnings about trade remedies, while looking at how these industries deal with trade remedy lawsuits. In addition, it will simplify the implementation of regulations on trade remedies to help Vietnam join the EU-Vietnam free trade agreement (EVFTA). The implementation of these solutions in the coming years is expected to help domestic production industries and enterprises, especially small and medium sized ones, to have clear information about trade remedies so they can improve the efficiency of their international economic integration. Le Trieu Dung, Director of the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, said for FTAs with very high tariff reduction levels… Read full this story

