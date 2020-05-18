Nation Ministry sounds alarm as Chinese own rights to prime land lots in Danang The Saigon Times Monday, May 18, 2020,12:56 (GMT+7) Ministry sounds alarm as Chinese own rights to prime land lots in DanangThe Saigon Times Chinese-invested firms are behind the purchase of many coastal land lots in Danang City – PHOTO: CONGAN.COM.VN HCMC – Chinese-invested firms own the rights to a large number of land lots that are of significant importance to the economy and national defense in the central city of Danang, according to the Ministry of National Defense. As of the end of 2019, some 149 enterprises with Chinese involvement were active in 22 border cities and provinces in Vietnam. In Danang, there were 135 coastal land lots held by Chinese-invested firms between 2011 and 2015. These land lots are situated in prime locations, such as the city’s coastal urban area; near Nuoc Man Airport; along the Hoang Sa and Vo Nguyen Giap streets in Khue My Ward, Ngu Hanh Son District; and urban areas in Phuoc My and Tho Quang wards, Son Tra District. As Vietnam does not permit foreigners to make land use transfer transactions, many Chinese nationals have funded Vietnamese people to have them purchase land lots… Read full this story
