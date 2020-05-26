Corporate Ministry proposes slashing corporate income tax by 30% for small, micro businesses The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 26, 2020,12:27 (GMT+7) Ministry proposes slashing corporate income tax by 30% for small, micro businessesThe Saigon Times Workers doing manual work at a small enterprise in Binh Dinh Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Finance has proposed that the Government reduce corporate income tax by 30% for small and micro enterprises in 2020 to help them overcome difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Data collected by the ministry show that small and micro enterprises accounted for 93% of 760,000 businesses operating in Vietnam as of late 2019. According to the law on supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises, micro and small businesses are defined as those employing no more than 10 and 100 workers who have social insurance and earn no more than VND3 billion and VND50 billion a year, respectively. The policy is also expected to help small and micro businesses recover production, improve competitiveness and expand operations. However, the Ministry of Finance noted that some businesses will take advantage of the policy by falsifying their employee numbers and revenues to enjoy a tax reduction. The ministry estimated that a 30% cut in… Read full this story

Ministry proposes slashing corporate income tax by 30% for small, micro businesses have 306 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.