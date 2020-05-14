Military hospitals provide free healthcare for locals

PANO – A delegation from Military Hospital 7 of the Department of Logistics under Military Zone 3 provided free health check-ups, consultancy, and medicines to 300 policy beneficiaries on March 26th in Hiep Hoa commune, Kinh Mon district, Hai Duong province. (Photo for illustration) On this occasion, the delegation, in association with Kinh Mon district’s Military Command visited and presented 10 gifts, worth VND 500,000 each, to policy beneficiaries facing adversity and impoverished families in the area, helping them overcome difficulties. * The same day, Military Hospital 109 of Military Zone 2, in association with Phu Tho province’s authorities, conducted social activities in Tay Coc and Yen Kien communes, Doan Hung district. Accordingly, the hospital provided free health check-ups and medicine for 800 policy beneficiaries and poor locals, presented 40 gifts, worth VND 300,000 each, to them, and offered medical equipments to the commune’s medical station, worth more than VND 100 million in total. This is part of the activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of military medicine (April 16th), the 63rd traditional anniversary of the hospital (March 23rd 1953), and to contribute to strengthening the military and civilian relations and beautifying the virtue of Uncle… Read full this story

