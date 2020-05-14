The patients are Nguyen Quoc Hung, aged 29, a native in Tien Giang province and Pham Hoai Thuong, aged 25, a resident in Ninh Thuan province. Hung suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy while Thuong faced end-stage renal disease. Both are facing adversity in life. Doctors performing an organ transplant to a patient Medical teams of the two hospitals performed operations at the same time. Those from Central Military Hospital 108 took the heart and kidneys from a brain-dead serviceman, which were later promptly flown from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City. Reaching Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the medical team from Central Military Hospital 108 was accompanied by local traffic policemen to Cho Ray Hospital for timely surgeries. The organ transplants were successful and the patients are now recovering and will be discharged from the hospital. It took just six hours to perform the surgeries on both donor and recipients and to transport donated organs from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City. According to Cho Ray Hospital, the success of the so-called cross-Vietnam organ transplants came from the two hospitals’ careful preparations, close coordination as well as support of local aviation forces and traffic policemen. The organ transplants were of historical… Read full this story

Military and civilian hospitals cooperate in organ transplants have 352 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 14, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.