Melodies of Tra Su cajuput forest

Tuesday, May 5, 2020,15:20 (GMT+7)

Melodies of Tra Su cajuput forest

HCMC – Tra Su cajuput forest has seen its peaceful and pristine beauty rejuvenated since the Prime Minister issued Directive 16/CT-TTg on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This is not a challenge but an opportunity for the forest to be renovated, bringing guests even more majestic and enchanted scenery.

This has also been the time for Tra Su cajuput forest to take a rest after a long time serving guests.

A couple poses for wedding photos at Tra Su tourist site.

Associated with the myth of the reborn phoenix, nature has given Tra Su cajuput forest the wonderful ability to revive and renew. Together with the creativity of humans, the forest amazes guests with its radiant and marvelous beauty when it reopens.

When people around the world are practicing social distancing and only go out when necessary, animals can enjoy their freedom. Sika deer wander on the streets in Nara, Japan, while wild boars take over Haifa City in Israel, and monkeys flood Thailand's streets to look for food.

Tra Su cajuput forest has revived after the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has…

