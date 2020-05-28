Investment Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects By Trung Chanh Thursday, May 28, 2020,18:23 (GMT+7) Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projectsBy Trung Chanh Local residents have to buy untreated river water for their daily needs after their region was hit by drought and saltwater intrusion – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – To ensure rural residents have access to fresh water in the 2021-2025 period, localities in the Mekong Delta will require an investment of VND5 trillion. For this purpose, the authorities in the delta have proposed the development of over 400 freshwater supply projects, which require over VND2.8 trillion from the central State Budget, some VND1.6 trillion from the local budget and roughly VND296 billion from the locals, according to a report recently released on the issue. These projects could ensure the supply of fresh water to more than 860,000 households in rural areas during the five-year period. Besides this, an additional VND584 billion will be needed at a household level to build water supply projects to serve 108,100 homes in the next five years. Luong Van Anh, deputy head of the Directorate of Water Resources, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, stressed… Read full this story

