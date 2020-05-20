Market rises for third straight session

The Saigon Times

An investor follows stock information. The VN-Index advanced for the third consecutive session on May 20 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Domestic stocks rose for the third consecutive session today, May 20, although the gain narrowed down due to selling pressure on some large cap stocks.

The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange passed the strong resistance level of 850 points, gaining 6.99 points, or 0.83%, against the previous day to close at 852.91. Market trade tumbled with volume and value shedding 31% and 44.9% at 265.7 million shares worth VND4.4 trillion.

Gas group GAS and lender TCB were the top laggards on the HCMC market but they narrowed losses to less than 1% in afternoon trade. In contrast, property group VHM jumped 5.3% at VND77,100 on matching volume of 4.3 million shares and retailer VRE climbed 6.6% to the intraday high of VND26,550 with 6.8 million shares exchanged.

Among steel firms, HPG fell 1.1% at VND26,450 after rising strongly in previous sessions. It reported matching volume of nearly 11.6 million shares.

Saigon-Hanoi Securities said in a report the VN-Index will probably continue to rise with the nearest resistance and support zone at around 880 points and 840 points, respectively.

“Investors holding stocks should continue to monitor the market and may lock in profits when the VN-Index approaches the resistance zone of around 880 points. Those holding cash can buy in if the market faces a correction in the nearest support area of around 840 points,” the firm said.

The Hanoi Stock Exchange slumped as investors flocked to sell over 250 million shares of lender SHB, one of its top heavyweights and trading volume leaders. The HNX-Index dipped 1.88 points, or 1.73%, from the session earlier at 106.94.