Corporate Many lawmakers do not want to legalize household businesses into enterprises The Saigon Times Monday, May 25, 2020,11:26 (GMT+7) Many lawmakers do not want to legalize household businesses into enterprisesThe Saigon Times Customers purchase goods at a store owned by a business household in HCMC. According to several Vietnamese lawmakers, the concept of household businesses should be excluded from the revised Enterprise Law and should be regulated by a separate law – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Several deputies of the legislative National Assembly have expressed their disapproval over a proposal to convert around five million household businesses in Vietnam into enterprises legally. Speaking at a teleconference which tabled the draft of the revised Enterprise Law for debate on Thursday, Deputy Cao Dinh Thuong from the northern province of Phu Tho said legalizing this type of household businesses would be akin to “skipping stairs” as they are different from enterprises in nature, according to local media reports. Instead, they form a distinctive business model, he said, adding that the legal conversion may create more confusion and bureaucratic hurdles, thus posing obstacles to their production and business operations. Mai Sy Dien, deputy head of the legislative delegation in Thanh Hoa Province, about 150 kilometers south… Read full this story

Many lawmakers do not want to legalize household businesses into enterprises have 279 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.