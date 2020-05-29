Making use of technological advances, illustration photo The determination of the government is indicated by the commercialisation of 5G networks in 2020 by domestic tech giants Viettel, VNPT, and MobiFone, and the national AI programme led by Vingroup, FPT, and CMC. The two pillars of digital transformation have been established and downstreamed from the government to the private sector. Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) is the flagship among state-owned corporations to go digital by remotely operating most of its 110 kilovolt substations and smart meters, enabling energy consumption payments through internet banking. The digitalisation of EVN might reduce its operating costs in the long term, which translates to the remedy on retail electricity price increase pressures. Digital transformation has been boosted recently due in part to the coronavirus pandemic. Many companies are moving their daily operations into the cloud from processes and permissions to approvals and video conferences. Industrials put more effort into automating machines and integrating more robots. Agriculture is moving from conventional outdoor crops and farms to indoor vertical models. Enterprise resource-planning platform providers enjoy huge demand from the business communities that need to increase their data and back-up storage. The transition adds more electronics into the energy consumption… Read full this story

