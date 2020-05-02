Long Son Petrochemical Complex receives $1.4 billion added capital

Long Son Petrochemical Complex received $1.386 billion added capital SCG was approved to pump an additional $1.386 billion into Long Son Petrochemical Complex, increasing the total investment capital to $5.1 billion. The project, which was previously known as Southern Petrochemical Complex, has changed investors numerous times, going from PetroVietnam to Vinachem, Vina SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., and then to Thai Plastic and Chemicals Pcl. As of June 2018, this complex became a 100 per cent invested company of SCG Group from Thailand, which completed the purchase of a 29 per cent stake from PetroVietnam to increase its holding in the complex from 71 per cent. The construction of the complex was kicked off in early 2018, however, as of now, the construction is behind the initial schedule. The authorities urged the investor to accelerate construction works. Last year, SCG proposed adjusting the investment capital for the project and committed to taking the complex into operation in late 2022. The authorities approved the proposal after clarifying the source of the added capital. The capital adjustment of Long Son Petrochemical helped increase capital inflows from foreign investors to existing projects in Vietnam in the first four months by 45.6 per cent to… Read full this story

