Local tourists, guests to help hospitality industry recover

Local guests and tourists will help the hospitality industry recover. — VNS Photo HCM CITY — Hotels need to appeal more to local corporate guests and tourists to help the hospitality sector recover, market researcher Savills has said. Mauro Gasparotti, director of Savills Hotels APAC, said that creativity would be key to generating additional revenues, and that hotels should appeal to local corporate guests and tourists. “Staycations show one way to do this in which hotels target close by demand with experience packages combining room, food and beverage and full access to facilities,” he said. “We expect to see restaurants do the same, with more creative promotions to attract local guests such as cleverly themed weekend brunches. Airbnb establishments may also consider these types of experience packages, such as having a private chef on hand.” Hospitality was among the first industries to be hit by the COVID-19 crisis, and will likely be among the slowest to fully recover. All categories are affected, from international hotels, restaurant chains and multinational airlines to smaller family-owned restaurants and accommodations. This has occurred across the world with broadly similar dynamics and business consequences. By responding early, Việt Nam has been more successful than any country containing COVID-19, and the recent partial reopening of restaurants, coffee shops and hotels has given Vietnam a… Read full this story

