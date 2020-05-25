Liga boss wants Jun 11 Seville derby to restart season

La Liga president Javier Tebas hopes the resumed season will start on Jun 11 with the Seville derby. (AFP/Josep LAGO) “It is possible that on Thursday, June 11, we could have the first Liga game,” Tebas told Movistar Plus television. “We would like it to be the Seville derby – Real Betis v Sevilla – at 2200 (2000 GMT). “It would be our hope to have a single league game” that day so that the teams “play exclusively for all of Spain, almost as a tribute and to what has happened.” Tebas confirmed that in the next few days there will be an official announcement concerning the restart date of the championship which was shelved in March because of the coronavirus. “But what is certain is that it will be the weekend of the 12th.” On Saturday, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that La Liga could resume from its lockdown in the week beginning Jun 8. All matches will be behind closed doors. “The resumption of major professional sporting competitions and in particular La Liga will be allowed from the week of June 8,” Sanchez told a press conference. More than two months after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the… Read full this story

