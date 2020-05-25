La Liga president Javier Tebas hopes the resumed season will start on Jun 11 with the Seville derby. (AFP/Josep LAGO) “It is possible that on Thursday, June 11, we could have the first Liga game,” Tebas told Movistar Plus television. “We would like it to be the Seville derby – Real Betis v Sevilla – at 2200 (2000 GMT). “It would be our hope to have a single league game” that day so that the teams “play exclusively for all of Spain, almost as a tribute and to what has happened.” Tebas confirmed that in the next few days there will be an official announcement concerning the restart date of the championship which was shelved in March because of the coronavirus. “But what is certain is that it will be the weekend of the 12th.” On Saturday, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that La Liga could resume from its lockdown in the week beginning Jun 8. All matches will be behind closed doors. “The resumption of major professional sporting competitions and in particular La Liga will be allowed from the week of June 8,” Sanchez told a press conference. More than two months after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the… Read full this story
- The NBA Is in Talks to Restart Season at Disney World Sports Complex
- NBA In "Exploratory" Talks To Restart Season At Disney In Florida
- Reopening: NBA Considering Plan To Restart Season With Warriors, Other Teams All Playing In Orlando
- Report: ‘Significant amount of pessimism’ that NBA will restart season
- Report: NHL discussing plan that could restart season in July
- Father carrying daughters in a sling brings Manu Jain to tears, Xiaomi boss wants to help migrant workers
- Report: NHL 'making progress' toward restarting season
- German federation boss wants to consider salary cap in soccer
- Bartolo Colon, nearly 47, wants to pitch one more MLB season; and he has a preferred landing spot
- Servile Stooge Mike Pompeo Knows Just What the Boss Wants, and It Isn’t Democracy
Liga boss wants Jun 11 Seville derby to restart season have 327 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.