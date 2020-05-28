Life Lab and eDoctor signing thee strategic partnership on May 15 Accordingly, Life Lab has become an official partner of eDoctor in doing medical tests for the latter’s customers, and will also act as a consultant for eDoctor in developing new healthcare products and services packages. Duong Ngoc Cuong, general director of Life Lab, said that, “With the two sides’ capacity and growth potential, the co-operation will produce fruitful results. It will bring good healthcare services for customers.” Established in 2019, Life Lab is a high-tech and professional testing centre. Meanwhile, Vietnam-based eDoctor is a mobile app where millions of Vietnamese people can easily access healthcare information and connect with doctors, hospitals, and pharmacies. Vingroup completes two VSmart ventilator models for hostpital use New tech heading up healthcare industry Doctor Anywhere ventures into health-tech market in Vietnam By Bich Thuy

Life Lab and eDoctor sign strategic partnership have 255 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.