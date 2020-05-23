Infrastructure Lengthy break-even period discourages investment in underground parking lots The Saigon Times Saturday, May 23, 2020,10:17 (GMT+7) Lengthy break-even period discourages investment in underground parking lotsThe Saigon Times Scooters, motorbikes and cars are parked within the premises of the Trong Dong (Bronze Drum) Music Stage Theater on Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, District 1, HCMC – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Authorities in HCMC are finding it hard to attract investors in underground parking lot projects, largely due to the lengthy period of capital recovery. The municipal government has planned for the construction of several underground parking lots within the city center, but these projects have yet to get off the ground. One project, which aims to develop the basement of the Le Van Tam Park into a parking lot and public service complex, is awaiting the appraisal of its technical designs. The investor in an underground parking lot at the Trong Dong (Bronze Drum) Music Stage Theater in District 1 is making adjustments to its basic designs. Meanwhile, other investors are starting to work on similar projects at Hoa Lu Stadium, Tao Dan Cultural Park and September 23rd Park, all in District 1. The HCMC Traffic Department noted that underground parking lot projects… Read full this story

Lengthy break-even period discourages investment in underground parking lots have 315 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.