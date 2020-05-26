Infrastructure Legislators turn down proposal to earmark public funding for North-South expressway The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 26, 2020,18:42 (GMT+7) Legislators turn down proposal to earmark public funding for North-South expresswayThe Saigon Times Vehicles travel on the Cau Gie-Ninh Binh Expressway in northern Vietnam. Lawmakers have called for the involvement of the private sector in the construction of the North-South Expressway – PHOTO: MOT HCMC – Vietnamese lawmakers have rejected a government proposal to earmark the State budget for the construction of eight North-South expressway sections. Eight of 11 sections of the 1,109-kilometer North-South Expressway were initially meant to be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The Ministry of Transport called on local and international investors to submit applications. However, the Government last September decided that only local investors could be in charge of the expressway, citing national security and defense concerns. The Government later transferred eight expressway subprojects from the PPP to the public investment model. The Standing Committee of the lawmaking National Assembly noted in a statement following its meetings last week that the Government had previously cancelled its preliminary qualification round for the cross-country expressway project. So far, at least two contractors have passed the second preliminary qualification round for… Read full this story

