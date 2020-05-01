Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on reunification day

The delegation included Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc; former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former President Tran Duc Luong; former Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Van An; and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong. Party and State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on April 30. The Party and State leaders expressed their boundless gratitude for President Ho Chi Minh’s services to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. President Ho Chi Minh devoted his whole life to the people and country and led the Party and people to make glorious victories. Having implemented President Ho Chi Minh’s sacred testament, the entire Party, military and people accomplished the liberation of the South and national reunification, advancing forward the whole country to the building of socialism. The delegation also offered incense and laid flowers at the Monument to Heroes and War Martyrs in Hanoi, in commemoration of those who have dedicated their lives to the struggle for national independence, freedom and reunification. Source: VNA

