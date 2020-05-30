International La Liga season back on June 11 as organisers trial virtual crowd noise option The Saigon Times Saturday, May 30, 2020,08:53 (GMT+7) La Liga season back on June 11 as organisers trial virtual crowd noise optionThe Saigon Times A match ball on display – PHOTO: REUTERS MADRID (REUTERS) – Spanish soccer’s top-flight will resume after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 11 with the local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, the government’s department for sport (CSD) said in a statement on Friday. Meanwhile, president Javier Tebas has outlined La Liga’ plans to offer viewers the chance to hear virtual crowd noise during the matches, which will be played without supporters to prevent further spread of the virus. “At a meeting of the contact group they form alongside the CSD, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) and La Liga have agreed to the format of the final 11 rounds of fixtures of La Liga and the second division,” said the CSD’s statement. The statement added that the season would finish by July 18, “depending on the evolution of the virus”. La Liga will be the second of Europe’s top five leagues to resume action after the pandemic paralysed all major… Read full this story

