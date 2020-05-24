International La Liga gets govt. green light to resume from June 8 The Saigon Times Sunday, May 24, 2020,09:58 (GMT+7) La Liga gets govt. green light to resume from June 8The Saigon Times Atletico Madrid’s Felipe in action with Sevilla’s Diego Carlos at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain March 7, 2020 – REUTERS BARCELONA (REUTERS) – Spanish soccer’s top flight division La Liga can return to action from June 8 after being disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday. All organised soccer in Spain was provisionally suspended on March 12 although clubs in the top two divisions have since returned to group training. La Liga has yet to officially confirm a date on which it will resume, although its president Javier Tebas had said previously he hoped the season could do so from June 12. “We are very happy with the decision, but it is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches… CSD (National Sports Council) and agents involved,” Tebas said on Twitter. “But it is very important to follow the health rules and that the evolution of the pandemic respects us. We cannot let our guard down.” Germany’s Bundesliga became the first major European soccer… Read full this story

