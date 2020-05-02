Asia News KCNA reports North Korea leader Kim Jong Un resuming public activity The Saigon Times Saturday, May 2, 2020,09:04 (GMT+7) KCNA reports North Korea leader Kim Jong Un resuming public activityThe Saigon Times North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 11, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS SEOUL (REUTERS) – North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said on Saturday leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion of a fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in the first report of his public activity since April 11. Reuters could not independently verify the KCNA report. KCNA reported that Kim cut a ribbon at the ceremony on Friday and those attending the event “burst into thunderous cheers of ‘hurrah!’ for the Supreme Leader who is commanding the all-people general march for accomplishing the great cause of prosperity.” Kim expressed satisfaction about the production system of the fertilizer factory, saying the plant made significant contribution for the progress of the country’s chemical industry and food production, KCNA said. Kim… Read full this story

