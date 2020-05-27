Japanese Tenma investigated for bribery and tax evasion in Vietnam

Japanese newswire Asahi reported that a Tenma representative revealed that Vietnamese tax officials demanded value-added tax of around JPY1.8 billion ($16.7 million) for a batch of imported moulds. Leaders at Tenma Vietnam then proposed the head office in Japan to bribe the local customs authorities to avoid these expenses. Receiving approval from the president of the parent company in Japan, Tenma Vietnam reportedly paid VND2 billion ($88,960) in cash to the local Customs Department’s investigating leader. Asahi also reported that Bac Ninh tax authorities, where Tenma Vietnam is located, had previously requested the firm to fulfil its tax obligations, including JPY89 million ($826,400) of corporate income tax. However, the firm gave VND3 billion ($129,000) in cash to local tax authorities in a bid to reduce its tax duty to JPY2.6 million ($24,300) in August 2019. Tenma is being investigated for an alleged $215,000 tax bribery in Vietnam According to Asahi, the bribe had been approved by the Tenma headquarters in Japan, particularly by chairman Kento Fujino. However, Ngo Xuan Tong, director of Bac Ninh Tax Department, said that the tax evasion was just a report from Japanese media and has not been confirmed by the Vietnamese side. Tenma Vietnam’s chief accountant outright refused the allegations,… Read full this story

