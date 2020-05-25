Other News Japanese firm allegedly bribes Vietnamese customs officials The Saigon Times Monday, May 25, 2020,18:46 (GMT+7) Japanese firm allegedly bribes Vietnamese customs officialsThe Saigon Times A view of Tenma Vietnam Company in Que Vo Industrial Park in Bac Ninh Province – PHOTO: DAN TRI HCMC – The Japanese media has reported that a Japanese plastic firm has admitted to giving bribes to Vietnamese officials to avoid paying taxes, said Thanh Nien Online newspaper. According to an article in Asahi newspaper on May 11, Tenma Vietnam voluntarily reported to prosecutors in Tokyo that its affiliate in Bac Ninh Province had given bribes totaling some 25 million Japanese yen, or VND5.4 billion, to local customs and tax officials to dodge tax payments. Prosecutors in Tokyo determined that Tenma Vietnam had violated Japan’s laws against unhealthy competition, which prohibit firms from giving bribes to foreign officials. Tenma’s parent firm, based in Tokyo, has established a committee to investigate the case. According to an April report from the committee, Tenma Vietnam in June 2017 received a notice on value-added tax payments levied on imported goods worth some VND400 billion. Executives of Tenma Vietnam suggested the parent company issue bribes to local customs officials to enjoy tax exemptions… Read full this story

Japanese firm allegedly bribes Vietnamese customs officials have 313 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.