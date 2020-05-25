Asia News Japan lifts Tokyo’s state of emergency, eyes fresh stimulus The Saigon Times Monday, May 25, 2020,18:26 (GMT+7) Japan lifts Tokyo’s state of emergency, eyes fresh stimulusThe Saigon Times Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a protective mask enters a venue for his news conference in Tokyo, Japan May 25, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS TOKYO (REUTERS) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Japan will lift a state of emergency for Tokyo and four remaining areas later in the day but that it could be reimposed if the pace of infections picked up. Social distancing curbs were loosened for most of the country on May 14 as new infections fell, but the government has kept Tokyo and four other prefectures under watch. Abe also told a news conference that the total amount of stimulus from two economic packages would exceed 200 trillion yen but it would still take considerable time to get back to normal life while controlling infection risks. He added that Japan had managed to get the coronavirus infection under control in just one and a half months, in its own way, and that this showed the strength of the “Japan model.” Japan’s economy minister told reporters earlier… Read full this story

