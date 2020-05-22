The Bank of Japan has warned the economy could shrink as much as five percent in the year to March 2021 AFP/Kazuhiro NOGI The Bank of Japan expanded its loan programme by 30 trillion yen (US$279 billion), bringing its total package of financial assistance to small and medium-sized firms to 75 trillion yen. At an unscheduled meeting held to discuss the economic ramifications of the pandemic, the bank also extended the duration of the programme by six months until March 2021. Japan was struggling from the effects of natural disasters and a hike in consumption tax even before the pandemic crippled the global economy. Data published on Monday showed Japan had dived into its first recession since 2015 in the first quarter, with most economists warning the worst was still to come. Adding to the Bank of Japan’s headaches, the country slipped back into deflation for the first time in more than three years, with prices falling 0.2 per cent in April, according to data released earlier Friday. The central bank aims to keep the inflation rate at around two percent but did not take any monetary policy action at Friday’s exceptional meeting. Last month, the BoJ fired off its… Read full this story

Japan central bank in US$279 billion loan boost for small firms have 291 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.