Foreign investment capital in the first five months of 2020 amounted to $13.89 billion According to statistics published by the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, foreign investors poured $13.89 billion in total into Vietnam during January-May, signifying a decrease of 17 per cent on-year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The period saw 1,212 newly-registered projects with a total registered capital of $7.44 billion, down 11.1 per cent in the number of projects but up 15.2 per cent in capital value. Meanwhile, 436 existing projects were allowed to raise investment by more than $3.45 billion, up 31.4 per cent on-year. According to the agency, foreign-invested capital disbursement reached $6.7 billion in the five months, equivalent to 91.8 per cent of last year’s corresponding period. Foreign investors pledged to pour capital into 18 sectors, in which manufacturing and processing took the lead with nearly $6.87 billion, accounting for 73.6 per cent of the total capital. It was followed by power production and distribution ($3.92 billion); real estate ($800 million); and wholesale and retail ($776 million). Among the 54 localities receiving foreign investment in the period, the southern province of Bac Lieu ranked at the top… Read full this story

January-May foreign investment inflows reach $13.9 billion, promising strong rebound have 292 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.