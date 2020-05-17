Island’s medical center successfully cures serious patient

Doctor examining the patient’s health before conducting the surgery. Photo: tienphong.vn The patient, a crew-member of trawler QNG 9092, had an accident while fishing in the waters of Truong Sa islands. According to Doctor Nguyen Dinh Thanh at the infirmary said that the patient was in a very bad condition when he was taken there. He was very weak and the tendons and veins of his left wrist were cut off. He had a high risk of infection so that the medical group of the infirmary had decided to conduct an emergency surgery on the patient. At 17:00 the same day, the surgery was successful. The patient’s health is now recovering. Translated by Thuy Duong

