Online investment promotion lines up perfectly with Industry 4.0 trends The prime minister is expected to enact a draft resolution this week on tasks and solutions to resolve difficulties for production and business, promoting disbursement of public investment capital, and ensuring social safety in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. Under the resolution, expenditure on overseas business trips and conferences for the remainder of 2020 must be halved. The proposal would apply to ministries and central and local governments, excluding the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ministry of Health. It is estimated that this cost reduction will save tens of millions of US dollars for the state each year since ministries and local governments organise hundreds of business trips a year for experts and officials, mostly funded by the state budget. The prime minister’s new order is a chance for the development of online investment promotion, which has become a trend among ministries and localities, and even businesses. According to Shirakawa Satoko, a representative from Japan’s workshop rent service provider Kizuna JV Corporation, Japanese businesses and companies from English-speaking countries are continuing to explore the financing environment in Vietnam in general and Kizuna’s newly-built factories… Read full this story

Investment promotion on the world wide web have 246 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.