Nation Int’l flight crew, students, experts entering Vietnam should be strictly monitored: experts The Saigon Times Saturday, May 30, 2020,09:17 (GMT+7) Int’l flight crew, students, experts entering Vietnam should be strictly monitored: expertsThe Saigon Times Aircraft of Vietnamese airlines are parked at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – During a meeting held to discuss the implications of Covid-19, Associate Professor Dr Tran Dac Phu, former director of the Agency of Preventive Medicine, stressed that the arrival of several groups of people could lead to new imported cases of the coronavirus in the country and suggested that Vietnam’s authorities continue taking drastic steps to quarantine airline crew members, experts and students entering the country. At the meeting, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long noted that Vietnam has contained the spread of Covid-19, but the pandemic is still spreading in several other countries. However, as Vietnam has repatriated Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad and allowed foreign experts and highly skilled workers to return for work, another coronavirus wave is likely to break out in the country. The late detection of even one imported case could lead to another Covid-19 outbreak in the community. In this regard, Long stressed that the authorities should… Read full this story

Int’l flight crew, students, experts entering Vietnam should be strictly monitored: experts have 315 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.