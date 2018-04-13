International know how to help local fruit exports

The tale of the tropical fruit Some ten years ago, a New Zealander living in a provincial town would hardly have known what dragon fruit tasted like, let alone other exotic fruits like rambutan. Yet now, dragon fruit imported from Vietnam has become exceedingly popular at provincial supermarkets in New Zealand, according to Emmet McElhatton, commercial manager of the New Zealand Government-to-Government Partnerships Office (G2G Know-How). McElhatton said that the tropical fruit market in New Zealand is rapidly growing, thanks to the exposure to new flavours that Kiwi travellers have gained after their visits to tropical destinations. “[Our] supermarkets are more willing now to stock different products and consumers are really demanding variety,” McElhatton said. For Vietnamese fruit exporters, the commercial manager stressed that it is important to “get the flavour profile right for all consumers” when looking to export their fresh produce to New Zealand. “It is important to have a product that they can easily consume without too much fuss. Think about a banana. A banana is the ultimate consumer product that comes in its own packaging, with beautiful flavour, in different sizes, and is very easy to consume,” McElhatton told VIR on the sidelines of a New… Read full this story

