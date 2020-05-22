International cooperation boosted for sustainable development of maritime economy

The plan aims to promote international cooperation for the sustainable development of the maritime economy to mobilise and effectively use resources, knowledge and experience while optimising the support of other countries, international organisations and partners. The recently-approved plan aims to promote international cooperation for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s maritime economy. (Photo for illustration) It is hoped to help successfully implement the viewpoints, targets and main solutions stated in the Party Central Committee’s Resolution 36-NQ/TW, issued in October 2018, on the strategy for sustainably developing Vietnam’s maritime economy until 2030, with a vision to 2045. The plan is also expected to help Vietnam make active and responsible contributions to the international community in terms of sea and ocean-related issues, and promote the country’s role and stature in the region and the world. The plan specifies six international cooperation tasks, namely sea and ocean governance, integrated coastal zone management; developing the maritime and coastal economy; improving people’s living standards, developing maritime culture and a society that is attached and friendly to the sea; conducting basic investigations and scientific-technological research, developing maritime human resources; protecting the marine environment, preventing and controlling natural disasters, responding to climate change and rising sea levels; and… Read full this story

