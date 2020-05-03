Nation Inspection commission seeks to discipline Quang Ngai’s leaders The Saigon Times Sunday, May 3, 2020,21:08 (GMT+7) Inspection commission seeks to discipline Quang Ngai’s leadersThe Saigon Times Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Le Viet Chu – PHOTO: DAN TRI NEWSPAPER HCMC – The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo consider and take disciplinary action against two top officials of Quang Ngai Province due to their violations and shortcomings in various fields. According to the commission, Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Le Viet Chu and Chairman of the People’s Committee Tran Ngoc Cang made multiple violations in leadership, direction, the management and use of land, finance, investment and the personnel work. The violations are serious and affected the prestige of the provincial party and committee and local authorities. Therefore, disciplinary measures are needed, it said at the 44th session from April 27 to 28 in Hanoi. Share with your friends:
