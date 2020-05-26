BizInfo ILA – The educational mission for our ever changing world Tuesday, May 26, 2020,09:51 (GMT+7) ILA – The educational mission for our ever changing world As a business, vision and mission are the crucial principles for all activities, as they show the core values ​​and sustainability of the organization. Particularly in the field of education, vision and mission represent directions and strategies in training future generations, which makes an important contribution to promote the sustainable and humanistic development of the world. In Vietnam, ILA has been a pioneer in planning and implementing such a vision and mission for the past two decades. Education from humanistic philosophy and sustainability Since ILA’s establishment, with just a small class, the founders of ILA have defined the philosophy of “Education for Life – Education to make changes” to be the guideline for all directions and actions. At that time, English was the universal key to open the door of knowledge, international exchange and breakthroughs. Students with ability to use English would have a great advantage in developing when Vietnam begins to be strong and get integrated into the world. It is from this educational philosophy that ILA has determined their modern and international standardized model of English… Read full this story

ILA - The educational mission for our ever changing world have 313 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.