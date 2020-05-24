Hundred troops mobilized for forest fire extinguishment

The fire is basically put under control The blaze broke out at around 11:00 on May 21 in a protective forest managed by Kien Giang province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Upon receiving the information, on-site fire-fighters and related forces created a firebreak to prevent the fire from spreading. However, due to dry climate and strong winds, the blaze spread quickly, forcing the forest protection force to ask for support from local fire-fighting police, the provincial Military Command, and Military Region 9’s Division 4. With effective fire-fighting measures, the joint forces, using 10 fire engines, basically put the fire under control. However, the risk of a similar fire is high because the locality is in the dry season. Therefore, the joint forces are trying their best to put out the fire completely. The origin of the fire is under investigation. Translated by Song Anh
