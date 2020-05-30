Tourism Hue Tourism Forum to take place this weekend By Nhan Tam Saturday, May 30, 2020,11:30 (GMT+7) Hue Tourism Forum to take place this weekendBy Nhan Tam Tourists experience the Cotu ethnic community culture and enjoy a community tourism tour of A Luoi, a mountainous district in Thua Thien-Hue Province. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANOR COMMUNITY TOURISM VILLAGE THUA THIEN-HUE – To kick off the “Stimulating tourism in Thua Thien-Hue in the 2020-2021 period” initiative, Hue Tourism Forum 2020 will be held on May 30 and 31 in Hue City. Themed “Travel connection – Hue, a safe and friendly destination,” the main conference of the event will take place on the morning of May 31 at Indochine Palace Hotel Convention Center in downtown Hue City, attracting 350 delegates. The conference will also be livestreamed. Some highlights of the event are the announcement of a number of policies to boost tourism in Thua Thien-Hue Province and discussions of a survey on tourism trends. In addition, the Thua Thien-Hue Tourism Department announced its tourism stimulation programs for the rest of this year, including promotions by the local Government and businesses; a chain of cultural events and festivals, especially Festival Hue; and cooperation efforts among the three localities… Read full this story

