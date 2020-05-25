International Huddersfield owner says 50 or 60 clubs could go bust in next year The Saigon Times Monday, May 25, 2020,08:39 (GMT+7) Huddersfield owner says 50 or 60 clubs could go bust in next yearThe Saigon Times Huddersfield Town Chairman Phil Hodgkinson – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – Up to 60 English lower league soccer clubs could go out of business if the sport fails to plan for the impact of COVID-19 beyond the current season, Huddersfield Town owner Phil Hodgkinson said on Sunday. English professional soccer has been suspended since March. Championship (second tier) clubs are due to return to training in small groups on Monday, with hopes of completing the season behind closed doors. “The problem is not whether we finish (the) season or not, it is what happens after that,” Hodgkinson told the BBC. “If we don’t come to an agreement there will be no football pyramid. “There are clubs I know of that are only still trading because they are deferring wages and (tax) and other creditors. They will need paying at some point.” Hodgkinson said the worst case scenario would be playing next season without fans allowed to attend matches, leaving many clubs without their major source of income…. Read full this story
