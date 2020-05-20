How COVID-19 has impacted Vietnamese consumers

By Simon Wintels, Matthieu Francois – Simon Wintels is a partner at McKinsey’s Singapore office and Matthieu Francois is an associate partner in Ho Chi Minh City Despite having experienced disruption to their daily lives, McKinsey’s mid-April consumer survey found that most citizens remain hopeful that their country will weather these tough times. This optimism, coupled with the country’s head start on recovery, is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the country’s new reality. Out of more than 600 respondents from Vietnam, 47 per cent expressed a belief that the economy will rebound within two to three months, and will then grow at a similar or even faster rate than before the pandemic. Interestingly, this consumer confidence stands in contrast to several more developed economies. Our ongoing global consumer sentiment study found that only 22 per cent of Australian respondents, 14 per cent of Italians, 13 per cent of South Koreans, and 6 per cent of Japanese expect their economies to rebound within two to three months. It is likely that this positive outlook is rooted in the Vietnamese respondents’ conviction about the growth potential of a young, resilient, digitally-savvy, and dynamic country – and possibly the wider… Read full this story

