Hospitals report increase in heat-related illnesses

An older adult receives a health check-up at Thống Nhất Hospital in HCM City. — Photo Thu Hằng HCM CITY — HCM City and other localities in the south have recorded temperatures of 38-39 degrees Celsius in recent days, leading to more heat-related illnesses, especially among children and the elderly. Thống Nhất Hospital in HCM City reported a rise in the number of older adults seeking medical care for respiratory, mental, and digestive diseases this month. People with health conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes are at higher risk of heat stress during hot weather. Lê Kinh Hà, an elderly man from the city’s Gò Vấp District, visited the hospital because he could not sit comfortably during the hot weather. Phạm Thị Bích Thủy from Bình Phước Province said her daughter experienced headache, nausea and coughing for several days. Doctors at the Children Hospital No.1 said she was suffering from heat-related illness and advised her daughter to drink plenty of fluids and eat vegetables and fruits for daily meals. Phạm Văn Hoàng, head of the Children Hospital No.1’s examination department, said the hot weather had weakened children’s immune systems and increased the risk of illnesses such as lower and upper respiratory infections. During the hot weather, children should stay cool indoors, especially during the hottest part of the… Read full this story
