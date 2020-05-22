Helicopter tour provides ultimate view of Hanoi and Red River Delta (photo Tap chi Du lich) A US-made Bell-505 helicopter lifts off from Gia Lam airfield, 15 minutes from downtown Hanoi, and flies over major attractions including Long Bien Bridge, Nhat Tan Bridge, Co Loa ancient citadel and Bat Trang pottery village. With numerous tributaries, the Red River Delta encompasses a major agricultural area mainly devoted to rice, infamous for severe floods and seasonal fluctuations. The service is available daily, serving tourists from 7am to 5pm for 3.5 million VND (151 USD) per person. Hanoi boasts architectural gems like Thang Long Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO-recognised cultural heritage site, the Hanoi Opera House, Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, and Nhat Tan Bridge. VNA

