HCMC’s Jan-Apr budget revenue plunges by 12.4%

HCMC – HCMC's budget revenue in the first four months of 2020 reached nearly VND117.3 trillion, meeting 28.9% of the full-year target and falling by 12.4% year-on-year. According to the HCMC Statistics Office, the city's drop in budget revenue resulted from the coronavirus pandemic. Of the figure, domestic revenue was nearly VND79 trillion, falling by 11% year-on-year. Revenue from crude oil reached over VND5.5 trillion, down 26.2% compared with the same period last year. The city earned nearly VND32.8 trillion from imports and exports between January and April, down 13% year-on-year. Budget revenue from State-run enterprises accounted for 9.7% of total domestic revenue and slid by 13.6% year-on-year. Budget revenue from private companies was VND20.7 trillion and from foreign invested companies was VND21.58 trillion, down 21.2% and 5.6% year-on-year, respectively. The city's spending in the first four months picked up by 11.3% year-on-year to VND18 trillion, including some VND5 trillion for investment and development (up 14.2% year-on-year) and over VND11.2 trillion for regular expenditures (up 10.9%).

