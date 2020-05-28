Infrastructure HCMC to open Can Gio-Vung Tau ferry service in September The Saigon Times Thursday, May 28, 2020,11:07 (GMT+7) HCMC to open Can Gio-Vung Tau ferry service in September The Saigon Times Ferry services at the Vam Cong station. A ferry route linking HCMC’s Can Gio District and Vung Tau City will be launched on September 2 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The ferry route linking HCMC’s outlying district of Can Gio and neighboring Vung Tau City is expected to be launched on September 2. Bui Hoa An, deputy director of the HCMC Department of Transport, noted that the 15-kilometer ferry route will be put into service in early September instead of early April due to the coronavirus pandemic. Quoc Chanh Ltd will operate the ferry route, with a single trip expected to take 30 minutes. Currently, travel between Can Gio and Vung Tau is only possible by road and takes over three hours and 30 minutes, Thanh Nien newspaper reported. Ferries on the route can accommodate over 250 passengers, 100 motorcycles and 15 cars or trucks, with 24 trips expected per day. The ferry route will also benefit local people in Long An and Tien Giang provinces as it will take them only… Read full this story

