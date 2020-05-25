HCMC HCMC quarantines 303 people from Europe The Saigon Times Monday, May 25, 2020,13:05 (GMT+7) HCMC quarantines 303 people from EuropeThe Saigon Times Passengers from Europe arrive at Tan Son Nhat International Airport – PHOTO: HCMC CDC HCMC – The health authority of HCMC has sent 303 people arriving from Europe to the city’s quarantine centers to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2. Among them, three people suffering from cancer and heart diseases were put in quarantine at a hospital. All the passengers entered Vietnam through the Tan Son Nhat airport in HCMC on May 24, Nguyen Hong Tam, director of the HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed on May 25. One of them is a foreigner and the rest are Vietnamese citizens. They live in different European countries but flew to Vietnam from the Netherlands with a stopover in France. According to new regulations in the city, all passengers arriving in HCMC will be tested four times during their 14-day mandatory quarantine period. Share with your friends:

