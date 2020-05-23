Final technical inspection of trains for HCM City’s metro line No 1 has been completed. — Photo courtesy of HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways HCM CITY — HCM City is asking approval to grant new work permits to foreign experts or highly skilled workers arriving from COVID-19-affected countries and territories, especially those in charge of the two metro lines in the city. A number of foreign experts have not been granted entry to Việt Nam or granted work permits due to the outbreak, said Võ Văn Hoan, vice chairman of the city People’s Committee. “Foreign experts, business managers or highly skilled workers who will be allowed entry to Việt Nam may continue to work on key projects in the city to meet work schedules, but they must be under quarantine (for a specific period) upon arrival to prevent the spread of the virus.” The municipal authorities has asked its Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to offer advice so that a report can be sent to the Prime Minister about the plan. The department is also expected to provide a report to the city on the renewal of work permits to foreign experts who entered the country. For the first metro line, foreign experts, especially… Read full this story

HCM City to grant new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit countries have 310 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.