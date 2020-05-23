A man fills out an electronic medical declaration to enter Nguyễn Tri Phương Hospital in HCM City. — Photo medinet.gov.vn HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Health has instructed hospitals in the city to continue with infection prevention measures they adopted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since early April. A communication it sent to them on Friday (May 22) also requires them to continue screening all patients, relatives and visitors who enter though the pandemic is under control and the risk of community transmission has become very low. Everyone entering hospitals, including their staff, has to wear face masks, has his/her temperature taken, sanitise hands, and fill out medical declarations. The hospitals should retain their isolation areas with examination rooms to question and test people suspected of having COVID-19. They need to prevent crowding by patients and restrict the number of patients’ relatives coming in. They should only admit patients with severe illnesses from other provinces and treat less serious ones remotely. All foreign patients and Vietnamese returning from abroad who are hospitalised have to be tested for COVID-19 and isolated. The department encouraged hospitals to share their experiences and innovative models in fighting and preventing… Read full this story

HCM City tells hospitals to remain on guard against coronavirus have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.