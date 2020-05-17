HCM City launches motorbike emission testing programme

HCM City is piloting a voluntary programme to monitor emissions from motorbikes. — Photo nld.com.vn HCM CITY — A pilot programme to monitor emissions from motorbikes has been launched by the HCM City Department of Transport. Locals participating in the voluntary programme can have their motorbikes’ emissions tested for free at eight vehicle maintenance agencies until September. Owners of bikes whose gas emissions are within the national criteria can receive vouchers for changing engine oil. Vehicles that exceed the criteria will be subjected to further testing and will receive free maintenance for parts such as spark plugs and carburetors. More than 6,000 testing papers are expected to be issued during the pilot period to locals who want to sign up for the programme. Talep Issa Mael of District 3’s Honda – Tân Long Vân agency, one of the testers for the programme, said that procedures would take around 15 minutes, including both testing and data entry. The data will be sent to the Việt Nam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers for analysis. Additional testing for vehicles exceeding the national criteria will take around 45 minutes. District 1 has two assessment facilities at Lý Tự Trọng and Nguyễn Trãi streets; District 3 has one at Trần Quốc Thảo street; Phú Nhuận District has three at Phan Đăng Lưu, Trương Quốc… Read full this story

